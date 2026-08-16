Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

;
1 BHK
168
2 BHK
157
3 BHK
36
4 BHK
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go