Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mezitli
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence in Mezitli We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€100,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 57
€550,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 13
€62,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 13
€75,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 15
€78,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 15
€55,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
€118,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 14
€66,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 14
€68,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/14
€85,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
€76,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/5
€109,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 14
€69,000

Properties features in Mezitli, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir