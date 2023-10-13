Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mersin
  5. Rooms

Seaview Number of rooms for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

Room To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/11
New elite complex in Teja.  Apartment from the owner. 46,000 full cost. Expedition possible…
€46,000

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir