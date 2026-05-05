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Manufacture Buildings in Mersin, Turkey

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сommercial properties
19
offices
4
shops
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1 property total found
Manufacture 10 m² in Nacarli, Turkey
Manufacture 10 m²
Nacarli, Turkey
Area 10 m²
$110,45M
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