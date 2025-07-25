Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mersin
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas within Walking Distance of the Sea in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is one of the cities suitabl…
$567,562
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Silifke, Turkey
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Villas with Elegant Designs in Mersin The Silifke region of Mersin attracts a wide…
$312,907
Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

