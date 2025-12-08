Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Menteşe
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Menteşe, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Menteşe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Menteşe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/4
Residence with beautiful views of the Aegean Sea.Convenient apartment 1 + 1 in the Akbuyuk a…
$110,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go