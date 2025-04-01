Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Menemen
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Menemen, Turkey

3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 12
Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Tur…
$233,508
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in 30 Agustos Mahallesi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
30 Agustos Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey We offer apartments wi…
$419,078
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Menemen, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes