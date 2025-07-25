Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Menemen
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Menemen, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartment Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Çeşmeli Mersin is one of the prominent cit…
$91,785
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 55m², €99,000Furnished 2-Room Apartment for Sale in Euro Invest 3 …
$116,496
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Apartments in Aksu, Antalya's Profitable Investment Area Stylishly d…
$110,612
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 7
City-View Apartments with Communal Garden near the Sea in Üsküdar These apartments are situa…
$241,229
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully Equipped Detached 3-Bedroom Villa with Sea Views in Kalamar, Kalkan Kalkan, one of the…
$441,272
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 3+2, 300m², €380,000Fully Furnished 5-Room Villa for Sale in Bektaş, Alanya…
$447,156
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$303,595
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1, 125m², €185,000Fully Furnished 3-Room Apartment for Sale in Best H…
$217,694
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
1 and 2-Bedroom Real Estate in an Investment Area in Aksu Antalya The real estate is located…
$115,319
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
Price listApartment, 1+1, 75m², €89,000Furnished 2-Room Apartment for Sale in Tosmur, Alanya…
$104,729
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 55m², €86,000Unfurnished 2-Room Apartment for Sale in Vega Style R…
$101,198
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1, 90m², €170,000Furnished 3-Room Apartment for Sale in Oba, Alanya –…
$200,043
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go