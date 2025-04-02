Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Menderes
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Menderes, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/5
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu 200,000 USD. Furnished duplex apartment with four…
$340,756
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a luxurious garden duplex 4+1 with furniture and appliances, area 170 m2. Hea…
$341,233
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 65m², €130,000Welcome to the charming district of Kestel, Alanya, …
$140,630
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/8
🔥 2+1 apartment for sale in Mahmutlar! 🔥📍 Location: Mahmutlar, Alanya 🌊 Distance to sea: 150…
$119,630
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
The Greeniva project is located in the Fevzi Chakmak area, which is in the Antalya Kepez are…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex located in the Bakhcheliav…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Cloud Towers will open the doors of a successful investment for you. From the moment you ste…
$115,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
Apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Area 86 m²
$602,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in Lara, one of the most prestigious areas of Antalya. In terms of …
$108,003
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Vier Istanbul, rising in Ümraniye, a new investment center, provides you with all the advant…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment 3+1, an area of ​​160 sq.m .. a apartment occupies the last two floors of houses, …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments and pennants in a complex in the ecologically …
$113,502
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes