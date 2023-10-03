Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 050 m²
Floor 1/1
€374,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 5 780 m²
Floor 1/1
€3,04M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 219 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,12M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 2 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,66M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 176 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,10M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€692,400
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€3,36M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 126 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,68M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 290 m²
Floor 1/1
€715,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 542 m²
Floor 1/1
€308,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
€198,000
Plot of land in Yesiloez, Turkey
Plot of land
Yesiloez, Turkey
Floor 1/1
€75,800
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 530 m²
Floor 1/1
€66,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 8 300 m²
Floor 1/1
€2,48M
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 4 860 m²
Floor 1/1
€154,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/1
€14,300
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€122,200
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 2 350 m²
Floor 1/1
€81,500
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 2 827 m²
Floor 1/1
€825,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 369 m²
Floor 2/2
€97,300
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 508 m²
Floor 1/1
€277,200
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 286 m²
Floor 1/1
Land in Kestel 1286 M2Area: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to the sea: 2200VID TO THE CASTL…
€121,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 741 m²
Floor 1/1
Plot with sea, city and nature views. Area: Antalya, Alanya, CharsPlot 741m2. Bazaar is with…
€760,300
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 5 682 m²
Floor 1/1
Land in GÜMÜŞGÖZÜ 5682 m2Area: Antalya, Alanya, GyumyushgezeDistance to the sea: 20000APPROA…
€57,100
Plot of land in Tuerktas, Turkey
Plot of land
Tuerktas, Turkey
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 1/1
Plot 2800m2 for DevelopmentArea: Antalya, Alanya, TurktasDistance to the sea: 25000 IN…
€65,860
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 558 m²
Floor 1/1
€550,000
