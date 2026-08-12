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Business for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Established business 60 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Established business 60 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Situated in the heart of Avsallar on Ataturk Street, one of the district's busiest and most …
$105,286
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