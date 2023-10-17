Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

сommercial property
96
hotels
15
offices
28
shops
16
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,95M
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,95M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir