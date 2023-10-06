Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Marmara Region, Turkey

15 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Commercial 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Esenyurt, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirArea: Istanbul…
€236,100
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey store in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea…
€395,000
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 256 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, …
€607,300
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
€489,400
Commercial with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
€689,400
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Large commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: I…
€1,21M
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbu…
€1,18M
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial real estate for your business in the most popular and rapidly growing area of Ist…
€639,600
Commercial with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial real estate for shops and other business in the investment-attractive area of Küç…
€212,700
Commercial with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Commercial with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Area 283 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in a luxury complex near the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Barb…
€1,35M
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviTh…
€652,900
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Office space in a prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviThe…
€213,600
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Sisli, Turkey
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
€431,900
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with city view in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with city view
Istanbul, Turkey
The hotel of 90 rooms is located next to exhibition and conference centers, as well as shopp…
€22,50M

