Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Offices

Pool Offices for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
26
Sisli
4
Office To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
€489,400

Property types in Marmara Region

commercial real estates
hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir