  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Residential
  5. Castle
  6. Garden

Castles with garden for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

2 properties total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Castle 8 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Located in Kocaeli, a thriving industrial hub in Turkey, these specially designed villas com…
$2,77M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
This extraordinary, uniquely designed chateau is situated in Gokturk, Eyupsultan, one of Ist…
$23,13M
Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

