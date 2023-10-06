Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
House in Bursa Uludag Road that Offers Wonderful Views. The house for sale in Bursa has a de…
€743,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir