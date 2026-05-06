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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Manavgat, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Nature View Villa with a Private Swimming Pool and Garden in Antalya, Manavgat The Ilıca nei…
$445,502
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