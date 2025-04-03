Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Manavgat
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa with Swimming pool, with Garage, with Security in Kumkoey, Turkey
Villa with Swimming pool, with Garage, with Security
Kumkoey, Turkey
Area 541 m²
The new project of the premium Wills on the border of the cities of Side and the Manavgat. …
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Manavgat, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes