Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Manavgat, Turkey

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/15
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$246,613
1 room apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
1 room apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/15
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$81,917
1 bedroom apartment in Manavgat, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$163,834
