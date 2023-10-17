Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mamak
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mamak, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 25
New Build Spacious Flats in Luxury Complex in Ankara Mamak The stylish flats are located in …
€304,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir