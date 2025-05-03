Show property on map Show properties list
Sea front Duplexes for sale in Maltepe, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Duplex Apartment in a Centrally Located Complex in Kemer Kemer is a popular city w…
$259,960
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Design Flats Near the Sea and Beaches in Yıldız Muratpaşa These flats are situated in…
$166,149
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Sauna and Pool in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar is …
$452,105
1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
1 Bedroom Apartments Close to the University in Yalova Yalova, one of the popular cities of …
$71,207
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
New 2-Bedroom Apartments in Prime Location Near the Sea in Muratpaşa The new apartments are …
$169,539
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Flats with High Rental Potential Close to the Coastline in Kadıköy Istanbul The flats are lo…
$271,263
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
Panoramic Sea-view Villas with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Antalya Kargıcak, situated to…
$2,26M
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Sauna and Pool in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar is …
$180,842
2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in İstanbul Çekmeköy within a Complex Near the Metro Çekmeköy is located…
$157,107
6 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
UP UP
6 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 4
The best City view & Sea view in Alanya. Quiet Place, near the forest.
$1,11M
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Sauna and Pool in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar is …
$135,632
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Well-equipped Complex Close to the Center in Mugla Fethiye Fethiye is a dist…
$194,405
