Apartments with garden for sale in Maltepe, Turkey

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 29
New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with l…
$254,824
2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 20
Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey A lead…
$580,270
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istan…
$242,338
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey The…
$266,361
2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We …
$546,811
