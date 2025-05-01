Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maltepe
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Maltepe, Turkey

2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 10
4 Bedroom apartment in Asian side of Istanbul , In Residential project in the Kartal area on…
$757,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/10
One Bedroom Apartment for sale located in the Maltepe area on Istanbul's Asian side, allowin…
$366,000
Leave a request
