Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Maden Mahallesi
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Maden Mahallesi, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Prince Islands, Turkey
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Prince Islands, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
In Istanbul apartments for sale on the prince's islands are in an ecological place. The isla…
€253,000

Properties features in Maden Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir