Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kumluca
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A villa with a soul in Karayoz – a heavenly place to live and relax. A spacious 310 m² vi…
$525,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go