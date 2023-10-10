Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

4 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kumluca, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The entrance custom gate door drawn with an olive tree logo at the center welcomes you and y…
Price on request
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Invest and move into a stupendous development conveniently close to beaches and minutes away…
Price on request
2 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Color your life with investment property for sale in Antalya!  In this project, which offers…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Kumluca, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
I know you ended up here for just one reason, right? The beaches are so close, and you can a…
Price on request

