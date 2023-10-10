Pool Apartments for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Newly under-construction apartments for sale in Antalya are an ideal opportunity for first-t…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
İdeally located in one of the most attractive locations in the city with easy access to amen…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş?  Then you will be …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Altıntaş is among the options where many investments have been made in the field of real est…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Altıntaş is one of the most preferred regions for investment with its first class residentia…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Experience the beauties of Turkey with apartments for sale in Antalya!  We introduce you to …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Lucrative Real Estate Investment is ideal for investors looking for a vacation atmosphere an…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Time is one of the most precious things in life, spend your time in an impressive and chic h…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Will leave you breathless, an incredible opportunity to rent out or live in an attractive lo…
Price on request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Space meticulously designed to provide a modern living by the sea. The location is ideal for…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
High-class development nestled in an advantageous location with easy access to amenities and…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
You will feel like a luxurious resort with endless entertainment throughout the building. Th…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
This magnific development is within a serene neighborhood, you will benefit from a top-of-th…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Catch the biggest opportunity of your life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş!  Within the…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
İt is not a mere coincidence you’ve ended up here, the modern apartments for sale in Antalya…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Potential Real estate apartments for sale in Antalya offering profitable units in a serene a…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Welcome to one of the best new development neighborhoods nestled a few blocks to the stunnin…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Are you ready to be the first owners of apartments for sale in Altıntaş?  There are many apa…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Welcome to your brand new Real estate investment. We know that investing requires thinking t…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Isn't it the right time to start a new life with apartments for sale in Antalya?  The constr…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
İntroducing the new development nestled in a growing and planned neighborhood situated in an…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş are a new revolution!  There are two blocks in the project w…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş prepare you for a luxurious life. There will be two blocks i…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
People are looking for a hotel/resort to relax and enjoy a vacation with family and friends,…
Price on request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
With the apartments for sale in Altıntaş, it is now possible to feel on vacation every day o…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Step into a luxury project with apartments for sale in Altıntaş!  The project, which is plan…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Get ready for this project that will make you feel on holiday every day of the year! Apartme…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Would you like to have the apartment of your dreams with an apartment for sale in Antalya? T…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Do you want to live in your dream house? Then our apartments  for  sale in  Antalya are for …
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
An opulent development project with holiday features with off-plan apartments for sale in An…
Price on request

