Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

apartments
60
houses
6
6 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 30
Modern Flats at the Intersection of Highways in Istanbul. Unique Istanbul flats are located …
€412,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 30
Modern Flats at the Intersection of Highways in Istanbul. Unique Istanbul flats are located …
€272,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€415,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€363,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€321,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€280,000
