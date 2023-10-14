Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kuecuekcekmece
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€415,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€363,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir