Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Kuecuekcekmece
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey

сommercial property
6
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€1,23M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir