Terraced Apartments for sale in Kucukcekmece, Turkey

5
1 BHK
96
2 BHK
120
3 BHK
82
13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features an…
$256,496
3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$364,848
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious busi…
$328,805
1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the …
$366,841
1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Ista…
$248,223
1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey T…
$203,964
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
Guarded residential complex with swimming pools, a tennis court and a fitness center next to…
$655,029
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
🏡 Smart Apartments in Küçükçekmece – No Down Payment, Easy Installments- Ready To move Ow…
$135,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 18
Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$428,493
3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 15
Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
$517,640
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 12
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istan…
$297,300
1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, …
$213,583
1 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex close to the metrobus station and shopping malls, Istanbul, Turkey …
$221,226
