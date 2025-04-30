Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Kucukcekmece, Turkey

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$364,848
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 15
Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
$517,640
Leave a request
