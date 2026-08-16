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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Home for Sale with a Spacious Garden in Çağlarca Konyaaltı Çağlarca Neighborhood, part of An…
$314,633
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to Cosy Life Villas! into our cozy villas for life, where you can welcome the new d…
$2,15M
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