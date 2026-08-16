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Pool Penthouses for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
🌴 A spacious 4+1 duplex in the Liman district – ready for comfortable seaside living! We …
$400,000
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