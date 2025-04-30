Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Konak
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Konak, Turkey

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
The project of the residential complex is located opposite the regional administrative court…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
For lovers of skyscrapers and skyscrapers, we have a wonderful offer! The project of a resid…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 25
ID IZ 2049Residential property in the heart of Izmir. Perfect location, sea view. Super inve…
$419,851
