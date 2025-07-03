Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kocaeli
  4. Residential
  5. Castle
  6. Garden

Castles with garden for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Castle 8 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Located in Kocaeli, a thriving industrial hub in Turkey, these specially designed villas com…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go