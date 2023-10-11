Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kocaeli
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

Ataevler Mahallesi
6
Izmit
6
Pasadag Mahallesi
6
Basiskele
5
Sahil Mahallesi
5
Balaban Mahallesi
4
Kartepe
4
Sevkatiye Mahallesi
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
€264,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
€134,900
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
€157,000
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Floor 1/1
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
€215,300
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€166,400
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€326,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€191,900
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€142,500
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
New apartment 3 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nature in …
€217,100

Property types in Kocaeli

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir