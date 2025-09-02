Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kızıltepe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kızıltepe, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Buyukdere, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Buyukdere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Nestled in the serene and green surroundings of Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most tranquil dis…
$5,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go