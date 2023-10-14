Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Kestel, Turkey

1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Kestel, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
We present a completely new project in the elite region of Kestel. High-level project & ndas…
€140,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Kestel, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
We present you a project designed specifically for lovers of a relaxing and pleasant stay wi…
€191,000

