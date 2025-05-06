Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kestel
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kestel, Turkey

1 BHK
33
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Apartments on the banks of the Dimcay River, in the quiet area of ​​Kestel. Ab…
$178,042
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/6
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Project under construction in the Kestel area.About const…
$121,847
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -item -compulsible. The construction…
$189,169
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a complex of 150 meters from the sea in Ala…
$161,350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:A complex with apartments and a shop in th…
$161,350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: a large -scale complex on the shore of the Kaestel region. On construction:…
$233,680
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a stylish residential complex near the sea …
$155,786
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
For the Investigations, you will recover: apartment -resistant dwarf complexesemrarian. The …
$306,009
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go