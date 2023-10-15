Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Kepez, Turkey

apartments
91
houses
3
13 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 with a large terrace in a unique new complex with a view to nature and…
€340,800
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
€209,200
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
€106,400
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Buying a house in Antalya is an opportunity not to be missed for investment. Investing in yo…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This spacious two-bedroom home has elegant architecture and blends a modern design throughou…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome home with a well-loved unit located in a family-friendly neighborhood perfect for ra…
Price on request
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A place to call home. You have been looking for a property that features your style, locatio…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Prepare yourself for a comfortable life with the apartment for sale in Antalya. This modern …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
One of the best investment projects of in Antalya is here!  The house of your dreams comes t…
Price on request
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with tile floor in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with garden, with tile floor
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale in Antalya offers future owners comfort and full scope in the embodim…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
A massive new opportunity is waiting for you, off-plan apartments for sale in Kepez, excelle…
Price on request
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 808 m²
You are more than welcome with this luxury villa for sale in Antalya. An architectural maste…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Massive project development in a popular location, these off-plan apartments for sale in Ant…
Price on request
