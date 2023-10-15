Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kepez

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kepez, Turkey

apartments
91
houses
3
15 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€703,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€513,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€267,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€149,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Kepez Antalya Modern apartments are…
€273,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Kepez Antalya Modern apartments are…
€157,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 8
Studio and 1-Bedroomed Flats Suitable for Investment in Kepez Antalya The flats with high re…
€123,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Studio and 1-Bedroomed Flats Suitable for Investment in Kepez Antalya The flats with high re…
€89,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir