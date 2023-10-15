Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kepez
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Kepez, Turkey

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Apartments for Sale with Apart Kitchens in Esentepe, Kepez The apartments are locat…
€144,000
