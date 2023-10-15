Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kepez, Turkey

apartments
91
houses
3
30 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Price on request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€703,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€513,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€267,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€149,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Apartments for Sale with Apart Kitchens in Esentepe, Kepez The apartments are locat…
€144,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Kepez Antalya Modern apartments are…
€273,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Kepez Antalya Modern apartments are…
€157,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Duraliler, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Duraliler, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to Cozy Life Villas! In our cozy villas for life, where you can welcome a new day by…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 8
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€215,934
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 8
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€115,101
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 10
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a g…
€279,886
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 10
€176,241
1 room apartment with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
New apartment 1 + 1 Kepez, Antalya, Varsak district The proximity of urban infrastructure. …
€93,000
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 with a large terrace in a unique new complex with a view to nature and…
€340,800
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
€209,200
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in a unique new complex with a view to nature and an exclusive design…
€106,400
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Buying a house in Antalya is an opportunity not to be missed for investment. Investing in yo…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
One of the best investment projects of in Antalya is here!  The house of your dreams comes t…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with garage
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
A massive new opportunity is waiting for you, off-plan apartments for sale in Kepez, excelle…
Price on request
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 808 m²
You are more than welcome with this luxury villa for sale in Antalya. An architectural maste…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Massive project development in a popular location, these off-plan apartments for sale in Ant…
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The residential complex housing these apartments for sale in Antalya are located in Kepez, a…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with garden, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Located in Antalya Kepez, this new project was built on a large area and is surrounded by a …
Price on request
