Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kepez
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kepez, Turkey

villas
3
townhouses
6
duplexes
8
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,33M
Leave a request
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3
$7,35M
Leave a request
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,05M
Leave a request
OneOne
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go