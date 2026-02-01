Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Kepez, Turkey

3 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex, completed in 2025, is located in the Antalya / Kepez region. The complex includ…
$70,173
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
$220,054
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex, completed in 2023, is located in the Göksu neighborhood of Antalya/Kepez. It is…
$105,259
