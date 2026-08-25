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Pool Apartments for sale in Kepez, Turkey

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1 BHK
28
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
17
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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
New residential complex in Antalya | The first installment is only 35% | Installment for 10 …
$115 500
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A residential complex full of luxury and social life, one of the largest residential project…
$166 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Odabasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Odabasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$45 304
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$34 736
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
A residential complex full of luxury and social life, one of the largest residential project…
$279 000
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