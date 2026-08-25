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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Kepez, Turkey

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1 BHK
28
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
17
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9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$111 489
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$369 168
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$281 348
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 12/12
3-Bedroom Flat with Sea Views in Antalya Kepez Terra Manzara The sea view flat is located in…
$490 680
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$94 561
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$519 143
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$496 070
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
$115 948
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to th…
$266 573
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