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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kepez, Turkey

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1 BHK
28
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
17
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7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$111 489
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$281 348
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 12/12
3-Bedroom Flat with Sea Views in Antalya Kepez Terra Manzara The sea view flat is located in…
$490 680
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$94 561
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
$115 948
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Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
New apartment 1+1   Kepez, Antalya, Varsak district The proximity of urban infrastructure…
$102 514
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 11
Live a prestigious life! is provided without a percentage installment payment for a period…
$110 000
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