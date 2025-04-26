Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Kepez, Turkey

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
A residential complex full of luxury and social life, one of the largest residential project…
$279,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A residential complex full of luxury and social life, one of the largest residential project…
$166,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey The r…
$128,435
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
$250,097
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 11
New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turk…
$239,132
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to th…
$266,573
