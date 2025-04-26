Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Kepez, Turkey

1 BHK
31
2 BHK
61
3 BHK
45
4 BHK
12
32 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
The complex was built on a plot of 5.400m2 and the construction was completed in 2020. Consi…
$130,748
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The complex was built in 2017. The complex has many social facilities such as indoor-outdoor…
$72,955
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
A residential complex full of luxury and social life, one of the largest residential project…
$279,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Construction of the complex was completed in Q2 2024. The complex has an outdoor swimming p…
$153,063
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is 100 meters away from all corporate markets, children's playgrounds, tram, e…
$130,747
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
The complex was built in 2020 on a plot of 8,500m2 with 7 blocks and a total of 92 apartment…
$157,356
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
The project is being built in Kepez/Altınova, a developing region of Antalya. The project is…
$214,576
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A residential complex full of luxury and social life, one of the largest residential project…
$166,000
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8
The complex was built on a plot of 10.000m2 and the construction was completed in May 2024. …
$90,122
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 11
Live a prestigious life! is provided without a percentage installment payment for a period…
$110,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 7
The complex was built on a plot of 10.000m2 and the construction was completed in May 2024. …
$178,813
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
The complex was built in 2022 by one of the most prestigious construction companies in Antal…
$264,817
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 8
Construction of the complex was completed in 2020. In terms of location, it is 4KM from Anta…
$124,740
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is within walking distance to all social facilities. (Market, hospital, school…
$78,464
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
The complex was built in 2018 on a plot of 7,254m2 with 5 blocks and a total of 100 apartmen…
$110,149
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
The building is being constructed in Antalya/Kepez region. On 30.06.2025, the construction w…
$60,081
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
The project is being built in Antalya/Kepez region. The project, which is located in the cen…
$145,353
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
The apartment is located in Antalya/Kepez/Varsak Esentepe Neighborhood. The complex consists…
$109,577
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/11
The apartment is located in Antalya/Kepez district. Located on the 7th floor of the 11-store…
$107,418
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Construction of the complex was completed in Q2 2024. The complex has an outdoor swimming p…
$163,076
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
$70,809
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 7
The complex was built on a plot of 5.400m2 and the construction was completed in 2020. Consi…
$270,366
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The complex was built in 2022 by one of the most prestigious construction companies in Antal…
$105,086
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5
The complex was built on a plot of 10.000m2 and the construction was completed in May 2024. …
$228,881
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The building is within walking distance to all social facilities such as tram, market, resta…
$68,664
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
Construction of the complex was completed in Q2 2024. The complex has an outdoor swimming p…
$450,605
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
$115,948
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Located in Antalya Kepez region, the apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 3-storey bui…
$82,074
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
The complex was built in 2020, consisting of 4 blocks and a total of 58 apartments on a 6031…
$164,508
3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
Construction of the complex was completed in Q2 2024. The complex has an outdoor swimming p…
$271,794
